Everest Organics' AGM on September 27, 2017

We wish to inform you, that the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 27 Day of September, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., at Aroor Village, Sadasivapet Mandal, Sanga Reddy(Medak District) – 502 291, Telangana, India.Register of Members & Share Transfer book closure date : 20.09.2017 to 26.09.2017e-voting period: 24.09.2017 to 26.09.2017Cut Off / Record Date : 19.09.2017Source : BSE