Everest Organic's baord meeting held on August 27, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Sunday, the 27th Day of August, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:1. To approve the Directors' Report to the members together with Management Discussion Analysis Report for the financial year 2016-2017.2. To approve the notice for conveying the 24th Annual General Meeting and decide date, time, venue for the same.3. To appoint Scrutinizer for e-voting for the purpose of 24th Annual General Meeting.4. To fix the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the CompanySource : BSE