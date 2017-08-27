App
Aug 22, 2017 09:24 PM IST
Aug 22, 2017 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everest Organic's baord meeting held on August 27, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Sunday, the 27th Day of August, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:
1. To approve the Directors' Report to the members together with Management Discussion Analysis Report for the financial year 2016-2017.
2. To approve the notice for conveying the 24th Annual General Meeting and decide date, time, venue for the same.
3. To appoint Scrutinizer for e-voting for the purpose of 24th Annual General Meeting.
4. To fix the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company

