Sep 04, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everest Market's AGM on September 29, 2017

Everest Market has informed that AGM will be held on September 29, 2017.

Intimation on A/c of AGM ( Y ) / EOGM ( )
BSE/NSE Code Type of Security & ISIN Book Closure Date From Book Closure Date upto Record date for Interim Dividend
531533 Equity
INE578B01015 25 /09 /2017 29 /09/2017 NA






AGM/EOGM Date & TIME Place of AGM/EOGM Purpose
Date
29 /09 /2017 Level 3 Neo Vikrram
New Link Road
Andheri West
Mumbai 400058 Annual Reporting and Adoption of Accounts
Time
5.00 pm
Dividend payable per share - NIL

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

