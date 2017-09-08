App
Sep 08, 2017 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everest Kanto: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Friday, September 08, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Friday, September 08, 2017, approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 along with Limited Review Report from M/s. Walker Chandiok & Company LLP, as on June 30, 2017.

The Meeting of The Board of Directors commenced at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:45 P.M.

You are requested to take the above on record.
Source : BSE
