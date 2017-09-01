App
Aug 31, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everest Kanto's board meeting held on September 08, 2017

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 08, 2017.

Everest Kanto's board meeting held on September 08, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 08, 2017, to consider and review, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Further note that in compliance with Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, the Trading Window for trading in the equity shares of the Company will remain closed from the close of the business hours on Thursday, August 31, 2017 till the close of the business hours on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 on account of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, September 08, 2017 to consider, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
You are requested to take the above on record.
Source : BSE

