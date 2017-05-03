Everest Ind: Outcome board meeting

Dear Sir/ Madam, In continuation to our letter dated April 13, 2017, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has : 1.Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31,2017 and the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017, as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2.Recommended a Dividend @10% (Rs. 1/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we enclose the following : 1.Statement showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017; and 2.Auditors' Report on Audited Financial Results – Standalone and Consolidated. The Report of Auditors are with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE