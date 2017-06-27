Jun 27, 2017 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Everest Ind's board meeting held on July 26, 2017
The Board of Directors meeting scheduled to be held on 26th July, 2017, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
Source : BSE
