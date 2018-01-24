Eveready Industries India enters into JV with Universal Wellbeing

Pursuant to the above mentioned Listing Regulations, we write to inform you that the Company has agreed to enter into a Joint Venture with Universal Wellbeing Pte. Ltd. to engage in the business of manufacturing/importing and marketing of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in India, through a Joint Venture Company to be newly incorporated for the same.We enclose herewith a copy of the Press Release being issued by the Company in this regard.The above is for your information and records.Source : BSE