Eveready Industries: Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 30, 2017, Mr. Ajay Kaul, (DIN: 00062135) was appointed as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company for a period of five years effective May 30, 2017 subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.The brief profile Mr. A Kaul is enclosed herewith as Annexure A.Source : BSE