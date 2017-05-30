App
May 30, 2017 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eveready Industries: Outcome of Board Meeting

In the Board Meeting of Evereadt Industries held on May 30, 2017, Mr. Ajay Kaul, was appointed as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company for a period of five years effective May 30, 2017 subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Eveready Industries: Outcome of Board Meeting
This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 30, 2017, Mr. Ajay Kaul, (DIN: 00062135) was appointed as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company for a period of five years effective May 30, 2017 subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The brief profile Mr. A Kaul is enclosed herewith as Annexure A.
Source : BSE

