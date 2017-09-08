App
Sep 07, 2017 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EuroMult's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017.

Dear Sir,

Sub.: Intimation of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of 'Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders' of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed from September 7, 2017 to September 16, 2017 (both days inclusive) for specified/designated persons as defined in the Code.

Kindly take the same on record.

