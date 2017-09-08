App
Sep 07, 2017 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EuroMult AGM held on September 29, 2017

We wish to inform you that the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 12.00 p.m.

Scrip Code -533109

Sub.: Intimation of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Book Closure

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 12.00 p.m. at Gomantak Seva Sangh, 72/A, Mahant Road Extension, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai - 400 057.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, September 23, 2017, to Friday September 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Intimation of book closure in prescribed format is also enclosed herewith.

Kindly take the above on your record.Source : BSE

