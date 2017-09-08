EuroMult AGM held on September 29, 2017

Scrip Code -533109Sub.: Intimation of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Book ClosureWith reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 12.00 p.m. at Gomantak Seva Sangh, 72/A, Mahant Road Extension, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai - 400 057.Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, September 23, 2017, to Friday September 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Intimation of book closure in prescribed format is also enclosed herewith.Kindly take the above on your record.Source : BSE