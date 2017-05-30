Euro Ceramics: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 30, 2017 Appointed Mr. Gautam Suryaprasad Pandit, as an Additional (Independent) Director of the Company for a period of five years with effect from May 30, 2017, subject to approval of members in the General Meeting of the CompanySource : BSE