May 12, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Euro Ceramics board meeting on March 30, 2017
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE