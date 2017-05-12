Euro Ceramics board meeting on March 30, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE