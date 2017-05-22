May 22, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ETT's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at the Regd. Office of the Company at 17, Hemkunt Colony, New Delhi-110 048 inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017
