Ester Industries: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017. During the meeting, the Board, amongst other items of Agenda, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.Please find enclosed the approved Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report thereon.Source : BSE