you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 15, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essar Shipping: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e on September 15, 2017 and they reviewed the business operations of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors started at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m.

Source : BSE
