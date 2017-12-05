App
Dec 04, 2017 11:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essar Securities: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on December 4, 2017.

 
 
As required under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, following is the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on December 4, 2017:

1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

2. The Board of Directors accepted resignation of Mr. Sujay Rajababu Sheth (DIN: 03329107) from the position of Independent Director of the Company and noted that he shall hold the said office till closure of business hours of December 4, 2017.

3. Ms. Laxmi Joshi is appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. December 4, 2017.

The meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m.
Source : BSE
