HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 24, 2017 11:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essar Securities's board meeting on December 4, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 4, 2017.

 
 
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 4, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017.

In this regard, the Company has informed that in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed, for Directors and Designated Employees, from November 24, 2017 to December 6, 2017 (both days inclusive). The Trading Window shall reopen from December 7, 2017.Source : BSE
