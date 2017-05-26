Eskay Knit: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of Eskay K'N'IT (India) Limited, at its Meeting held on 26th May, 2017 inter alia transacted the following business1.Approved the Audited Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017, together with Auditors Report.2.Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation. The copy of the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017, is enclosed herewith.3.Approved the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2017, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation. The copy of the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2017, is enclosed herewith.Source : BSE