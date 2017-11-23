Esha Media Research's AGM on December 15, 2017

NOTICE OF AGM

Esha Media is in the Printing & Stationery sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 6.80 crore.

The company management includes Raghava Raju Penmatsa - Chairman, Raman Sheshadri Iyer - Managing Director, Shishir Dileep Joshi - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531259.

Its Registered office is at 3-4-480/3, Barkatpura, Hyderabad,Telangana - 500027.

Their Registrars are Karvy Computershare Private Ltd.Source : BSE