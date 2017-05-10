May 10, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Escorts' board meeting will be held on May 29, 2017
Escorts has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017,
Escorts Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend, payment of dividend, if any, for the year ended on March 31, 2017.Source : BSE