May 29, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Escorts recommends dividend
Escorts has recommended the dividend of Rs 1.50 (15 percent) per fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2016-17, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.
Escorts Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, has recommended the Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (15%) per fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE