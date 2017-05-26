Esab India's board recommends dividend of Rs 10/

Esab India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (10%) for the year ended March 31, 2017 resulting in an outflow of Rs.1,85,26,666 (including dividend tax thereon).The dividend if approved by shareholder at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.Source : BSE