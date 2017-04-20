Apr 20, 2017 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Esab India's board meeting on May 25, 2017
The Meeting of the Board of Directors is convened on Thursday the 25 May, 2017 for taking into consideration the Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year Ended 31 March, 2017 and to consider payment of dividend, if any.
