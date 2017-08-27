Esaar (India): Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the 05/2017-2018 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today on Wednesday 23rd August, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 705, Morya Bluemoon, Near Monginis Cake Factory, New Link Road, Opp. City Mall, Andheri (West), Mumbai – 400053 at 11.30 a.m. concluded at 2.10 the board approved to consolidate face value of equity shares of the company from Rs. 1/- each fully paid up into Rs. 10/- each fully paid up and to alter Memorandum of Association of the Company to that effect, subject to approval of members at ensuing general meeting and other necessary approvals.Source : BSE