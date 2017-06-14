Esaar (India): Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that BM/03/2017-18 meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Wednesday 14th June, 2017 at the Registered Office of the company at 705 Morya Blue moon, Near Monginis Cake Factory, Opp. Citi Mall, Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai 400053 commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 05:15 PM and the following were transacted:1. Confirm the minutes of the last Board meeting and committee meeting of the company2.Approved the appointment of Ms. Khushboo Jain as the company secretary and compliance officer of the company w.e.f. 10/06/20173.Disapproved the appointment of Ms. Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as the CFO of the company.Source : BSE