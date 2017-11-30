Esaar (India) notice of board meeting held on December 09, 2017

This is to inform that the 08/2017-2018 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 09, December 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 705, Moryo Bluemoon, Near Monginis Cake Factory, New Link Road, Opp. City Mall, Andheri (West), Mumbai -400053 at 11.30 a.m.Source : BSE