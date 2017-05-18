Esaar India's board meeting on May 29, 2017

1.To confirm the minutes of the last Board meeting and committee meeting of the company 2.To consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 along with Audit Report thereon 3.To take on record compliance done under Listing Regulations for quarter and half year ended 31.03.2017 4.To consider and approve the appointment of M/s. A.M. Gohel & Co., as Internal Auditors of the company for FY 2017-18 5.To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Sonal Oza, Practicing Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor, to conduct secretarial audit of the company for FY 2016-17 6.Any other agenda with the permission of the ChairmanSource : BSE