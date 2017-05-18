App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Esaar India's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Esaar India's board meeting is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017 to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 along with Audit Report thereon

Esaar India's board meeting on May 29, 2017
1.To confirm the minutes of the last Board meeting and committee meeting of the company 2.To consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 along with Audit Report thereon 3.To take on record compliance done under Listing Regulations for quarter and half year ended 31.03.2017 4.To consider and approve the appointment of M/s. A.M. Gohel & Co., as Internal Auditors of the company for FY 2017-18 5.To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Sonal Oza, Practicing Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor, to conduct secretarial audit of the company for FY 2016-17 6.Any other agenda with the permission of the ChairmanSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.