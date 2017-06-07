App
Jun 06, 2017 09:34 PM IST

Esaar (India) board meeting on June 14, 2017

This is to inform you that BM/03/2017-18 meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday 14th June, 2017.

This is to inform you that BM/03/2017-18 meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday 14th June, 2017 at the Registered Office of the company at 705 Morya Blue moon, Near Monginis Cake Factory, Opp. Citi Mall, Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai 400053 at 04:00 PM to transact the following:

1.To confirm the minutes of the last Board meeting and committee meeting of the company
2.To consider the appointment of Ms. Khushboo Jain as the company secretary and compliance officer of the company
3.To consider the appointment of Ms. Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as the CFO of the company,
4.Any other agenda with the permission of the Chairman

Further, Pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the Trading Window shall remain closed from 06/06/2017 to 16/06/2017 (both days inclusive) for Directors and Designated Employees as defined in the Code.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

