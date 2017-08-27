Esaar India's approves consolidation of equity shares

Esaar India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on August 23, 2017, has approved to consolidate face value of equity shares of the Company from Rs. 1/- each fully paid up into Rs. 10/- each fully paid up and to alter Memorandum of Association of the Company to that effect, subject to approval of members at ensuing general meeting and other necessary approvals.Source : BSE