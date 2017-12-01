App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ERP Soft Systems' board meeting on December 12, 2017

ERP Soft Systems has informed that board meeting will be held on December 12, 2017

 
 
ERP Soft Systems has informed that board meeting will be held on December 12, 2017

ERP Soft System is in the Computers - Software Medium & Small sector.

The company management includes K Parvathi Reddy - Managing Director, D Sarojanamma - Whole Time Director, D Kowsalyamma - Whole Time Director, K Radha Krishna Reddy - Director & CFO, P V Srinivasa Rao - Independent Director, R Kamala Mohan - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 530909.

Its Registered office is at A-21, Anna Nagar, , Chennai (Madras),Tamil Nadu - 600102.

Their Registrars are Aarthi Consultants Pvt LtdSource : BSE
