Eros International Media's AGM on September 28, 2017

This is to inform you that 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2017 at 2.30 p.m. at 'The Club', D N Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai 400 053 to transact the business as listed in the Notice.Pursuant Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Thursday, September 21, 2017 till Thursday, September 28, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of convening Annual General Meeting.The remote e-voting facility is provided to the members of the Company. The cut-off date to determine the eligibility of members to cast their votes electronically is Thursday, September 21, 2017.In terms of Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the remote e-voting facility will be provided to the members of the Company from September 24, 2017 (9.00 a.m.) to September 27, 2017 (5.00 p.m.).Also, please find attached the Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting. This will also be placed on our website at www.erosintl.com.Source : BSE