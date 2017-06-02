Equitas Holding's 10th annual general meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Notice of the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 30th June, 2017 at 10.15A.M. at Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, Vani Mahal, 103, G.N. Chetty Road, T. Nagar, Chennai – 600017.Source : BSE