Epsom Properties' board meeting on May 26, 2017

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Epsom Properties Limited, Chennai will meet on 26.05.2017 to inter alia transact the following business: Consideration of Audited financial results for the Fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Please treat this as compliance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, SEBI Guidelines and Corporate Laws and take the same on record.Source : BSE