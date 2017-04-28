EPC Industrie: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held on 27th April, 2017, inter alia has considered and approved the following: 1)Re-appointment Mr. Ashok Sharma as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 years with effect from 1st October, 2017 subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2)Appointment of Ms. Sunetra Ganesan- CFO as Chief Investor Relation Officer to deal with the dissemination of information and disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information. 3)Convening of the Annual General Meeting on 28th July, 2017. 4)Register of Members to remain closed from 25th July, 2017 to 28th July, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE