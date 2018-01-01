EPC Industrie's board meeting on January 30, 2018

In accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 30, 2018 inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Company's Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2017.Pursuant to this, the Trading Window for insiders covered under 'Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading' would commence from 1st January, 2018 and will be re-opened on 2nd February, 2018 i.e. till 48 hours after the results are communicated to the Stock Exchange on the date of the Meeting. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at http://www.epcmahindra.com.Source : BSE