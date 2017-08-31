App
Aug 31, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eon Electric: Outcome of board meeting

Considered approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended on June 30, 2017 of the Financial Year 2017-18, on Standalone basis.

Considered approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended on June 30, 2017 of the Financial Year 2017-18, on Standalone basis, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR, 2015, along with the Limited Review Report, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and M/s J C Bhalla & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company.
Approved the notice for calling 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 09:00 A.M. In view of mandatory rotation of Statutory Auditor of the Company as prescribed under Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has recommended the appointment of M/s Bansal and Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 001113N) for a period of five years in Place of M/s J. C. Bhalla & Co., Chartered Accountants retiring Statutory Auditors, in the ensuing 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Approved the Directors Report for the FY 2016-17


