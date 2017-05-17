Eon Electric's board meeting on May 24, 2017

App
May 17, 2017 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, shall be held on Wednesday, the 24th day of May, 2017 at 11.00 AM at 208, Hemkunt Tower, 98, Nehru Place, New Delhi – 110 019, to consider, approve and taken on record, the Audited Annual Accounts and Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.

Sir, We wish to inform you that: a.In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, shall be held on Wednesday, the 24th day of May, 2017 at 11.00 AM at 208, Hemkunt Tower, 98, Nehru Place, New Delhi – 110 019, to consider, approve and taken on record, inter-alia, the Audited Annual Accounts and Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 (both Standalone and Consolidated) in accordance with the Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation. b.The Public Notice of the same will be published in Newspapers, simultaneously, as per the requirements of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

