Eon Electric's board meeting on August 31, 2017

a. We wish to inform you that; in terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR, 2015), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on Thursday, the 31st day of August, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at 208, Hemkunt Tower, 98, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended on June 30, 2017 of the Financial Year 2017-18, on Standalone basis in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR, 2015.b. The Public Notice of the same will be published in Newspapers, simultaneously, as per the requirements of Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.c. In terms of the Company's Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Prevention of Insider Trading and pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company by the designated employee(s)/connected person(s) of the Company, shall remain closed from August 24, 2017 to September 2, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE