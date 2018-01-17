Entertainment Network India to consider December quarter results on February 5, 2018

Pursuant to the Regulations 29, 33 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Entertainment Network (India) Limited will be convened on Monday, February 5, 2018, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.Aforesaid financial results will be available on the website of the Company www.enil.co.in at: http://www.enil.co.in/stock-exchange-filings-fy2018.phphttp://www.bseindia.com/corporates/ann.aspx?scrip=532700&dur=A&expandable=0http://www.nseindia.com/corporates/corporateHome.html?id=equityThe trading window for trading in the securities of the Company is closed and will re-open after expiry of 48 (forty eight) hours post the aforesaid financial results are made generally available.Source : BSE