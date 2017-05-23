App
May 23, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ent Network Ind: Outcome of board meeting

We are forwarding herewith the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Ent Network Ind: Outcome of board meeting
BSE Scrip Code: 532700/ Symbol: ENIL Dear Sirs, Pursuant to the Regulations 30, 33 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [‘Listing Regulations'], we are forwarding herewith the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date which have been considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on May 23, 2017. Please also find attached herewith the Auditor's Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Results of the Company pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and the Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by the Securities and Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016 read with the Circular from NSE (Ref No: NSE/CML/2016/09) dated June 1, 2016. The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Re. 1.00 (Rupee one only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, aggregating to Rs. 573.75 lakhs including Dividend Distribution Tax of Rs. 97.05 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2017. The payment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The trading window for trading in the securities of the Company will re-open after expiry of 48 (forty eight) hours post the aforesaid financial results are made generally available. In the event of any query, kindly feel free to call Mehul Shah on 9819701671.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

