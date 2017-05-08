Entertainment Network to consider dividend

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be convened on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.The trading window for trading in the securities of the Company is closed as on date and will re-open after expiry of 48 (forty eight) hours post the aforesaid financial results are made generally available.Source : BSE