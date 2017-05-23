Ent Network Ind board recommends dividend of Rs 1.00

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Re. 1.00 (Rupee one only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, aggregating to Rs. 573.75 lakhs including Dividend Distribution Tax of Rs. 97.05 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2017. The payment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE