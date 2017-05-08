App
May 08, 2017 02:23 PM IST

Entertainment Network India's board meeting on May 23, 2017
Pursuant to the Regulations 29, 33 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be convened on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. Aforesaid financial results will be available on the website of the Company www.enil.co.in and at http://www.bseindia.com/corporates/ann.aspx?scrip=532700&dur=A&expandable=0 and at: http://www.nseindia.com/corporates/corporateHome.html?id=equity The trading window for trading in the securities of the Company is closed as on date and will re-open after expiry of 48 (forty eight) hours post the aforesaid financial results are made generally available.Source : BSE

