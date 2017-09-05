Sep 04, 2017 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ensa Steel's board meeting held on September 14, 2017
We kindly want to inform you that the Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2017. Kindly take the same on your record.
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2017. Kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE