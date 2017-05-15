Ensa Steel's board meeting on May 27, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017. Kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE