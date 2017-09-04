Sep 04, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Enkei Wheels: Outcome Of EGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A (13) of schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,we wish to inform you the proceedings of Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A (13) of schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,we wish to inform you the proceedings of Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE