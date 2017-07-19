Jul 19, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Enkei Wheels: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A (13) of schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,we wish to inform you the proceedings of 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A (13) of schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,we wish to inform you the proceedings of 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE