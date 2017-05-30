May 30, 2017 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Energy Development recommends dividend
Energy Development Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, have recommended payment of Dividend @ 5% on the paid-up share capital of the Company (Rs. 0.50 per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2016-17 (subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting). The dividend, if approved, shall be paid within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE