Jul 19, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Endurance Technologies' board meeting on August 08, 2017
Endurance Technologies Limited has informed BSE regarding meeting of its Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 8th August, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
